13 *Actually* Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Wear Now & Forever

Precious metals like gold and silver are endlessly recyclable, meaning they can be reused again and again without losing their quality. Certain diamonds and gems can also be repurposed into new pieces.

Jewelry that is made from recycled material is almost guaranteed to be lower in impact than a brand-new piece since it doesn't contribute to extractive mining. One recent lifestyle assessment on recycled gold, for example, found that it was 300 times better than primary production in terms of its energy demand and global warming potential.

While most jewelry companies source their recycled material from within the jewelry supply chain, some are now using materials from other industries like tech (think computer parts and circuit boards).