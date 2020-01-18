Picture this: You’re showing off your shiny, new AirPods to a couple of friends, but as soon as you flip open the case, you notice a buildup of wax and dirt caked between the fine crevices of the pearl-white buds.

A grotesque image, but you get the idea—earwax isn’t cute, and you probably don’t want to see the gunk on your headphones. That said, an AirPods scrub-down is probably past due. But the process of cleaning out the headphones becomes a little tricky: Should you use a safety pin or pencil to pick out the wax? Wipe the buds with rubbing alcohol or water? Or should you—shudder—suck out the debris with your mouth? (Not a joke, this Reddit hack unfortunately exists).

Before you start poking and prodding at your earphones, we consulted Melissa Maker, green cleaning expert and founder of Clean My Space, on how we should really be cleaning our AirPods. Here are the do's and don'ts for cleaning those buds: