Yes, You Need To Clean Your Earrings Regularly: Here's How To Do It

If you have pierced ears, chances are you know the drill: For newly bejeweled ears, it's imperative to clean the area once a day for about eight weeks. That's because before the earring hole forms a new skin covering around it (a process called "re-epithelization," says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD), your newly pierced ears are more prone to infection. Once that hole seals, however, "it's exceptionally rare for you to get an infection from a dirty earring," she says.

But that doesn't mean you should neglect those piercings: Even if you've had your piercings for years, cleaning those jewels regularly is essential. "Earring posts can accumulate retained skin oils that help yeast, fungus, and bacteria overgrow," explains Ciraldo. You might think a simple shampoo in the shower is enough to wash away that gunk, but even leftover hair products can build up around the earring post and accumulate in and around that tiny earring hole. Yuck.

No sweat: We enlisted the help of Melissa Maker, green cleaning expert and founder of Clean My Space, to master the art of earring cleaning. Here, her professional how-to.