The labia majora (outer lips) and labia minora (the inner lips) can be pierced. Just as an ear can be pierced anywhere along the dense tissue of the lobe, the same goes for each side of the labia majora and minora. And like your ear, you can get one side of the labia pierced or both for symmetry. Not every vulva owner is anatomically suited for a labia piercing, though: "The inner lip needs to be long enough," says Angel. "

"Sometimes folks have asymmetric inner lips and can only get one side pierced; other times both are too short."

Although typically an ornamental piercing, an outer labia piercing can add to sexual pleasure, according to Angel. "If it's placed next to the clitoris, it may stimulate the clitoris from a side angle," and if it's placed closer to the vaginal opening, it may rub against a penis or finger during penetrative intercourse, she says.