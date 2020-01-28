The piercers predict that the majority of folks who get vaginal piercings get them for increased pleasure, and to be clear, increased pleasure very much is a possibility of a vaginal piercing. “The clitoris has 8,000 to 10,000 nerve ends, so if the piercing rubs up against the clit, it can be incredibly pleasurable,” explains Marla Renee Stewart, a pleasure-based sex educator and sexologist with Velvet Lips Sex Down South. And because most vulva owners climax through clitoral stimulation (not vaginal penetration), “a vaginal piercing can make orgasming easier or even happen at all,” she says.

Davia Frost, a sex educator with a VCH piercing, says it has made masturbation and oral sex especially pleasurable. “I’m more easily able to have a squirting orgasm,” she adds.

But even more decorative piercings can result in boosted pleasure vis a vis boosted confidence. Stewart explains: “Getting a genital piercing can make someone feel more in charge of their sexuality, and more confident in their body, and that can result in someone feeling more comfortable being naked, asking for what they want in bed, and experimenting.” Makes sense, considering research shows a person’s genital self-image is tied to their sexual functioning: feeling more confident about how you look down there makes you more likely to have an easy time getting turned on and having orgasms.

But be prepared for some unintended consequences: Frost says, “For the first two years I had it, every time I walked, I felt like I was going to have an orgasm.”