If you or your partner is using a different type of birth control for the first time, it's important to allow the body time to adjust. For oral contraceptives, it generally takes seven days of continual use for them to start being effective, according to Planned Parenthood. Options such as an IUD, the ring, and the patch also take at least seven days to work, depending on when during a person's cycle it's inserted. If you choose to start an alternative method of birth control, confirm with your gynecologist when it will be effective based on your cycle. These methods of birth control can also come with side effects, so communicating with your doctor to determine the best option for you is important.