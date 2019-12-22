If the type of sex you're having could lead to pregnancy (i.e., if penis-in-vagina intercourse is involved) and you don't want to be pregnant, you'll need to switch to another form of birth control.

If you or your partner is using a different type of birth control for the first time, it's important to allow the body time to adjust. For oral contraceptives, it generally takes seven days of continual use for them to start being effective, according to Planned Parenthood. Options such as an IUD, the ring, and the patch also take at least seven days to work, depending on when during a person's cycle it's inserted. If you choose to start an alternative method of birth control, confirm with your gynecologist when it will be effective based on your cycle. These methods of birth control can also come with side effects, so communicating with your doctor to determine the best option for you is important.

As a reminder, the pullout method still leads to pregnancy in an average of about one out of five cases and is not effective at preventing the spread of STDs. If you're considering using this method alone, condoms are a much safer option for both of you.