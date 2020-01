Start with laying out how you feel and why you'd like to stop using condoms. Make sure to clearly state that this would, of course, need to be a mutual decision, and you're open to your partner's point of view. Not using condoms affects both of you and should happen only if you and your partner are 100% sure that it's what you each want. "It's important to keep in mind that if one partner wants to continue using condoms that we should respect that choice and not guilt, badger, or coerce them into a different decision," Stacey says.

Safe, consensual sex means that both of you are comfortable and happy with what is happening. Even if you've been exclusive with someone for years and check all the other boxes mentioned to stop using condoms, that doesn't mean you should or have to. The key is to do what's comfortable for you.

If your partner is on board with not using condoms, make sure you talk through your sexual exclusivity agreements, all parties have been tested for STIs, and you're using an alternative form of birth control if pregnancy is possible from the type of sex you're having.

Stacey adds that the conversations should be "positive, empowering, and intimate and promote healthy communication in other realms of the bedroom and relationship." As with every aspect of your relationship, open and honest communication is key to ensure each person is heard and respected.