This is by far the most popular type of clit piercing, says Elayne Angel, professional body piercer and author of The Piercing Bible—The Definitive Guide to Safe Body Piercing. The jewelry it typically uses is a curved barbell, according to Brian Keith Thompson, professional piercer and proprietor of Body Electric Tattoo. The barbell stretches vertically over the clitoris under the hood, with the lower bead resting against the clitoral glans. Because the jewelry is mostly underneath the clitoral hood, it can sit comfortably between the legs without getting irritated, says Angel. It also has the potential to stimulate the clitoris during sex.

However, 10 to 20% of vulva owners don't have clitoral hoods that are suitable for this kind of piercing, says Angel. "Some builds are too petite or shallow—there's simply not enough tissue to get jewelry far enough away from the edge of the hood for safety and stability," she says. "Others have too large or heavy a pubic mound, which would interfere with jewelry and could cause irritation or even embedding."