"A clitoral piercing that is improperly placed or placed too deeply can damage important nerve endings, interfering with sexual arousal and response and potentially causing chronic nerve damage, impingements, or pain," says Eden Fromberg, OB-GYN and medical director of Holistic Gynecology. Because there isn't yet widespread information about the nerves of the clitoris, even among doctors, procedures like these can be very error-prone.

For this reason, it's important to make sure any piercing you get is from a reputable place and compatible with your anatomy, says Angel. "Because of variations in genital anatomy and personal preferences for sexual stimulation, each piercee must be evaluated (and even counseled) by an expert on an individual basis before deciding on a genital piercing." Make sure your piercer is trained specifically in clit piercings.

Every piercing runs the risk of infection, which can happen during the piercing itself if the proper precautions aren't taken or during the healing period, says Angel. Make sure your piercer is using sterile tools and jewelry and follows cross-contamination prevention protocols, and follow any aftercare guidelines you receive. There's also the possibility of a piercing tearing, migrating, or rejecting, but this doesn't usually happen if you have the right piercing type, placement, and jewelry size, says Angel.

If you want to adorn your genitals without taking these risks, some companies, like SubSensuals, make clip-on genital jewelry that doesn't require any puncturing of skin.