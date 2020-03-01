How Piercing Affects The Body: Everything You Need To Know

Whatever kind of piercing you decide on, consider the intention behind it, which can have a personal psychological effect since the body art itself can be a lasting reminder. "Anytime you put pressure or an intention or a piercing on an acupuncture meridian or point, you are accessing the energy of that channel," says Paige Bouressa, licensed acupuncturist. "So, depending on what you want to do, you'd put a piercing on a [specific] point for grounding or uplifting or set an intention for that point when you went to get it pierced or tattooed.” We couldn't agree more. With piercings, as with anything we do to or put inside our bodies, staying healthy, healing, and cultivating good energy is all about intention.