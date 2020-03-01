How Piercing Affects The Body: Everything You Need To Know

While some people claim that certain Daith piercings (the type that appears on the inner ear cartilage) and even tattoos can help with migraines, Katherine Altneu, LAc, licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and traditional Chinese medicine expert, explains that acupuncture's benefits subside after about 20 to 40 minutes a session. Mona Dan, acupuncturist and owner of Vie Healing concurs: "Generally, after 28 minutes, the body's blood cycle has done one full roundabout and we feel it's sufficient enough time-wise to remove the needle." So basically, if there are any pressure points that are hit with an ear-piercing, the effects will go away within the same amount of time.

That said, don't negate the power of acupuncture: Studies have demonstrated that our bodies have biomechanical responses to the procedure. "Connective tissue subtly wraps around the needle—it's called 'needle grasp,' and this is what we acupuncturists feel as 'de chi,' which we translate to 'the chi arriving at the needle.' It feels like a very subtle tug of a fish on a line. That feeling is how I know I've hit the right spot and that your body is responding to the needle the way I want it to," says Altneu.

But again, she's quick to point out that the effects are limited. "The classic Chinese medicine texts have told us to only retain needles for 20 to 40 minutes. And they've confirmed why with modern science. So neat!"

Basically: The effects of needles and piercings can be real, but don't expect them to last.