An ancient acupressure tool, ear seeds are tiny seeds made from a variety of materials (traditionally from the vaccaria plant) that are placed at various points of the ear to encourage different outcomes. It falls under the more general umbrella of acupressure and traditional Chinese medicine. According to mbg contributor Dan Hsu, DOAM, LAc, who writes that acupuncture works by stimulating areas of the skin with lots of nerve endings, mast cells, lymphatics, and capillaries—that then trigger biochemical and physiological changes. For auriculotherapy, in particular, all of the stimulation is done on the ear. Researchers have suggested that this therapy, in particular, works closely with the vagus nerve, or what connects the brain to the body.