Are Tattoos Bad For Your Liver? How To Make Sure Your Ink Is Metal-Free

I got my first tattoo when I turned 18 and now have several, including a three-quarter sleeve on my left arm. When uncovering more details through a hair analysis, I found that my body's heavy metal load was through the roof. And I'm not alone—in the following months and years, I saw many clients who, like me, had an extremely overburdened liver in correlation to their number of tattoos.

Unfortunately, metals like mercury, iron, arsenic, lead, and cadmium help to give tattoo ink its color and permanency factor. Carbon black and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a soot-like product and a known pollutant, are often the main ingredients in black ink.

Exposure to these metals and chemicals can place an extreme burden on the liver and the other organs of elimination. Studies show that the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons have been found stored in the lymph nodes of tattooed people, and can cause them to actually turn black. Many of the heavy metals, like lead and mercury, are also considered to be neurotoxins that can affect cognitive function and cause brain fog, fatigue, and many other symptoms.

It's important to note that while these individual heavy metals themselves have been well-studied, the research on the long-term effects of tattoos is still in its infancy. Much more research is needed before we can say whether the heavy metals from tattoos can seep into our bloodstream and cause adverse effects. For me, it seems like that was the case—but the science itself is limited.