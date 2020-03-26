Are Tattoos Bad For Your Liver? How To Make Sure Your Ink Is Metal-Free

I also reduced my alcohol intake, used herbal chelation, and incorporated liver supporting herbs like milk thistle and dandelion to support the detoxification of the heavy metals in my system. And I received good news: My liver enzymes returned to normal after only a few months. That said, if you do have heavy metals in your blood (like me) and think it may be due to your tattoos, it's not all doom and gloom. Speak to your primary care doctor or functional medicine practitioner on how you should proceed safely.