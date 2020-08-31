The 5 Principles of Functional Medicine

Traditionally a medical doctor uses drugs or hormones as therapeutic tools to deal with dysfunction or disease. For various conditions including low thyroid, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and so on, the standard model of care is generally all the same. Your general practitioner could decide to treat you, or could elect to refer you to a specialist. A GP and specialist have access to the same basic tool: medication. The training in the standard model of care is to diagnose a disease and match that disease with a corresponding drug. The standard model of care works well for acute diseases, trauma, infection, and emergencies. Sadly, it fails miserably in the care of the chronic diseases that affect over 125 million Americans.

Chronic conditions—such as allergic, digestive, hormonal, metabolic and neurological problems—which most Americans suffer from on a daily basis, are finding solutions in the field of functional medicine.

So what exactly is functional medicine and how can it assist the millions of Americans dealing with chronic disease?