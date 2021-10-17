“Some people don’t know that it is possible to actually over-clean your piercings, which can cause unnecessary irritation,” says Freed. “You do not need to use anything more serious than saline.” Alvarado seconds the advice, also noting that potent disinfectants like rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide can even slow down the healing process. “These products can actually dry out the site and, more importantly, they can wash away the beneficial bacteria that we need to heal.”

Yep, the skin on your ear also contains colonies of bacteria that help with a number of processes, one of which is to aid wound healing. When a strong antibacterial wipes out all those good and necessary bacteria, you may face an impaired skin barrier—and all the itchy, dry symptoms that come with it.

You also might think that coating the piercing with creams and ointments can speed up healing time, but Alvarado says this only exacerbates the issue: “For two reasons,” she explains. “One is that dirt and bacteria can actually stick to the ointment, introducing it to the site. And the other reason is that it can clog the piercing hole. You want to promote airflow at the site to expedite wound healing.”