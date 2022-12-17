Fine lines and wrinkles are caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin, full stop. See, as you age (after your mid-20s or so), your collagen production begins to slow down, which is why you may start to see fine lines around this time.

To mitigate a significant lack of collagen production, you'll have to replenish your internal bank. Enter, collagen supplements! When shopping for collagen powders, make sure you look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as this form has been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.

There are even more benefits to collagen supplementation for full-body aging, too—you can read about them here. And if you're ready to invest, shop our curated list of the best collagen supplements, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.