11 Best Drugstore Face Wash Of 2021 — For All Skin Types & All Under $20
I am a big advocate for finding a face wash you love. A cleanser is the backbone of your entire skin care routine. Without it, you can’t get off the grime, dirt, pollutants, and makeup at the end of the day—nor can any step that follows (be it toner, serums, or creams) be able to properly do their job. Additionally: Pick an improperly formulated face wash or one that doesn’t work for your skin type, and you could be doing more harm than good. So many cleansers are far too stripping, weakening your moisture barrier and disrupting your microbiome. Or they're not doing enough, barely doing their job of removing impurities. Plus, a good face wash is just fun to use: Find a texture and sensorial experience you can't get enough of, and you’ve got something magical.
So yes, I think people should love their face washes. But finding the right one doesn’t mean you have to shill out for a luxe price point. No, there are perfectly lovely options right in your local drug store. Here, some of our favorites.
Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleanser
A personal favorite of this beauty editor—who has sensitive skin which will flare up at even the hint of a too harsh face wash—this cream option melts away the day in the most delightful lush texture. After, your skin will feel soft and supple, all thanks to the aloe and cotton extract.
Sensitive Facial Cleanser, Burt’s Bees ($8.99)
Botanics All Bright Foaming Face Wash
For those who like a fluffy lather, don’t worry: Going natural or clean doesn’t preclude you from that. This foaming face wash is ideal for oily and combination skin, as it's better able to break down oil. But don’t worry, it’s still laced with tons of hydrating activities, like hibiscus.
All Bright Foaming Face Wash, Botanics ($5.99)
Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wash
For those with acne-prone skin, you may be on the lookout for thorough cleanse, like this one. This contains a trio of actives. There’s African black soap, a beloved clarifying ingredient. As well as tamarind, a natural astringent. And finally, tea tree oil, the essential oil famous for its antibacterial properties.
African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wash, Shea Moisture ($10.99)
Way of Will Face Cleanser in Sweet Orange
This gentle, simple option keeps your skin hydrated while the orange essential oil purifies pores and infuses the skin with antioxidants. We also love it for the bright, airy citrus scent—a sure way to lift your mood in the morning.
Face Cleanser in Sweet Orange, Way of Will ($9.99)
Cocokind Oil-To-Milk Cleanser
This transforming cleanser starts out as a silky oil and then dissolves into a liquid upon use. Even if we didn’t love it for the sensorial experience, we’d love it because it contains pre-biotics and a host of other botanicals that support your microbiome.
Oil-To-Milk Cleanser, Cocokind ($17.99)
Pacifica Cream Coconut Milk Cream To Foam Face Wash
This option applies as a dense cream and the builds into a fluffy lather (don’t worry—no sulfates involved in these bubbles). The star ingredients are coconut water, for loads of hydration, and vitamin E, an oil-soluble antioxidant that simply transforms skin.
Cream Coconut Milk Cream To Foam Face Wash, Pacifica ($9.99)
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Enzyme Face Cleanser
Enzymes offer a gentle, soft exfoliation. They work on the surface, subtly removing excess dead skin cells so more vibrant skin can peek through. It’s also blended with certified organic aloe vera so its hydrating as well.
Hawaiian Enzyme Face Cleanser, Alba Botanica ($11)
Weleda Clarifying Gel Facial Cleanser
With a refreshing gel texture, this protects your barrier while lifting off debris from the day. Rebalances moisture with replenishing ingredients like jojoba and babassu oil—and it calms finicky skin prone to breakouts and oil-production.
Clarifying Gel Facial Cleanser, Weleda ($18.69)
Naturally Serious Major Moisture Gentle Cream Cleanser
A natural option that works for any and all skin types. There’s coconut oil to help slough off makeup (even stubborn mascara). Pomegranate enzymes buff the skin to a brighter complexion. Bisabolol is soothing and hydrating, for even sensitive skin types. You can’t go wrong here.
Major Moisture Gentle Cream Cleanser, Naturally Serious ($18)
Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Cleanser
A natural complement to the toner that made them famous, this gentle facial cleanser combines milky rosewater, rosehip, vitamin C, and E. The witch hazel, then, can help clear pores, calm acne, and leave you feeling fresh.
Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Cleanser, Thayers ($10.99)
Yes To Coconut Micellar Water
Micellar water made a splash several years ago for its incredible ability to remove makeup. See, the ingredient is actually able to remove both water-based and oil-based products—a rare feat. This option also contains coconut water so it adds a layer of hydration, too.
Coconut Micellar Water, Yes To ($7.59)
