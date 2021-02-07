I am a big advocate for finding a face wash you love. A cleanser is the backbone of your entire skin care routine. Without it, you can’t get off the grime, dirt, pollutants, and makeup at the end of the day—nor can any step that follows (be it toner, serums, or creams) be able to properly do their job. Additionally: Pick an improperly formulated face wash or one that doesn’t work for your skin type, and you could be doing more harm than good. So many cleansers are far too stripping, weakening your moisture barrier and disrupting your microbiome. Or they're not doing enough, barely doing their job of removing impurities. Plus, a good face wash is just fun to use: Find a texture and sensorial experience you can't get enough of, and you’ve got something magical.

So yes, I think people should love their face washes. But finding the right one doesn’t mean you have to shill out for a luxe price point. No, there are perfectly lovely options right in your local drug store. Here, some of our favorites.