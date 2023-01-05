So ultimately, it might take some guess-and-test to find one that's right for you. (And as always, spot-test first. It's a good rule of thumb for anyone but vital for those with sensitive skin.) Not only that but it may also take time. Switching to natural deodorant takes an adjustment period about two weeks to two months, in which your body is getting used to perspiration again. Allow your product the time to adequately test its performance before giving up.