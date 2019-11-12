mindbodygreen

The 7 Best Natural Deodorants Without Baking Soda

Natural Deodorant for Sensitive Skin

November 12, 2019

Ah, natural deodorant: a category that comes with mixed feelings. But once you find the one? It's like you've found The One. But not only is natural deodorant a hard category to start with, but for those with sensitive armpit skin, there's another layer of frustration: You need to find one that works for you smell-wise and one that doesn't have any potentially irritating ingredients. 

The biggest culprit is baking soda. (It actually has to do with pH: Baking soda has a basic pH; your armpits have an acidic. Combing the two causes irritation.) Given this article is about people with sensitivities, I'm going to avoid the ingredient entirely. So you won't find the ingredient in any of the below.

But that's not the only thing that's potentially irritating. Some people are sensitive to fragrance (natural or otherwise) and essential oils. Also: You can have sensitivities to any number of ingredients—aloe, clay, coconut oil—even if they're not common concerns for most. So it might take some guess-and-test to find one that's right for you. 

And as always, spot-test first. It's a good rule of thumb for anyone but vital for those with sensitive skin.

Laino Panama Alum Stone

This comes highly recommended by a co-worker, who swears by its efficacy. It's made entirely of alum crystal, which works by preventing bacteria on the body from breaking down sweat (the cause of odor). It's also hypoallergenic, preservative-free, and fragrance-free. The only catch? It's a European-based brand, so it might take a bit of Googling around to order it (the link below works, don't worry). Or a flight to Paris. 

Panama Alum Stone, Laino ($16.50)

Schmidt's Natural Deodorant for Sensitive Skin

A great drugstore option, Schmidt's is the classic natural deodorant choice—and with a more affordable price point. It's also perfect for people who enjoy a more standard-feeling deodorant stick: It feels just like a traditional option, just better.

Natural Deodorant for Sensitive Skin, Schmidt's ($13.99)

Primal Pit Paste Unscented Sensitive Natural Deodorant

Made with magnesium as the primary active, this stick also contains arrowroot powder for absorption and organic coconut oil and shea butter for moisture. (The latter also makes application so easy.) We also love this for the packaging, which is BPA-free plastic and totally recyclable. 

Unscented Sensitive Natural Deodorant, Primal Pit Paste ($9.99)

Ursa Major Base Layer Deodorant

This baking-soda-free version of their bestseller comes with loaded with all the super-active ingredients in the original, just better for people with easily irritated skin. Kaolin clay is a super-gentle clay that helps absorb moisture. Aloe soothes and hydrates. Saccharomyces ferment is a probiotic enzyme that helps eliminate odors. 

Base Layer Deodorant, Ursa Major ($18)

Corpus Natural Deodorant

This avoids all the regular nasties (aluminum, parabens, talc, and so on), but what makes it work for sensitive skin is that it is also baking-soda-free. Unlike many on this list, this is scented (pretty wonderfully scented, I might add! I wrote about another fragrance in the collection this summer, and California is their newest). So this option works for people who have sensitivities to baking soda but are fine on the all-natural fragrance front.  

Natural Deodorant in California, Corpus ($22)

nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant

An almost five-star review on Amazon for a natural deodorant? That's quite impressive. It's made with natural mineral salt, comes with no added fragrances, and won't stain shirts like many deodorants tend to. It does come with strict application instructions: Wet the stone with a few drops of water, rub it on the skin for 60 seconds, let it dry, and repeat on the other. 

Thai Crystal Deodorant, nakd. ($12)

Native Sensitive Deodorant

I'm a fan of this brand's regular line and have heard rave reviews of their baking-soda-free options. Plus, they come in many of the classic scents that consumers love from the brand (Coconut & Vanilla and Cotton & Lily being the most popular). But if you're really sensitive, you might consider the fragrance-free option here. 

Sensitive Deodorant, Native ($12) 


