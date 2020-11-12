More and more, people have started making the move to natural deodorant, and away from antiperspirants. There are a few reasons for the growing popularity of these sticks. First, people have become hyper conscious of what ingredients they are putting on their body, including parabens, phthalates, and in the case of antiperspirant, aluminum too. While there’s still debate in the beauty space about what exactly aluminum does to the body, and if we should be that concerned about using it topically, the conversation is enough to give many pause.

The second reason that some are making the switch, is because natural deodorants have gotten so much better. The stick use a combo of odor-blocking ingredients, natural fragrances, and actives to neutralize the bacteria and enzymes that cause B.O. The result? Products that do the work, keeping you smelling fresh all day long. (Here, we should note that deodorants will not stop you from sweating—like antiperspirants—they simply stop you from smelling.)

If you’re looking to make the switch, here’s our favorite picks. These are marketed towards men, but you can use them no matter how you identify.