The 11 Best Natural & Organic Deodorants For Men That Last All Day Long
Over the past few years, natural deodorant has been seen as a healthier but less effective alternative to classic antiperspirants. While the early days of organic, aluminum-free formulas may have been unseuccessful when it comes to all-day wear,. we are entering a new era of clean products.
Best natural deodorants for men
Why you may want to switch to natural products.
More and more, people have started making the move to natural deodorant and away from antiperspirants.
There are a few reasons for the growing popularity of these sticks. First, people have become hyperconscious of what ingredients they are putting on their body, including parabens, phthalates, and in the case of antiperspirant, aluminum, too.
While there's still debate in the beauty space about what exactly aluminum does to the body, and whether we should be that concerned about using it topically, the conversation is enough to give many pause.
The second reason that some are making the switch is because natural deodorants have gotten so much better.
The stick uses a combo of odor-blocking ingredients, natural fragrances, and actives to neutralize the bacteria and enzymes that cause B.O. The result? Products that do the work, keeping you smelling fresh all day long. (Here, we should note that deodorants will not stop you from sweating—like antiperspirants—they simply stop you from smelling.)
If you're looking to make the switch, here are our favorite picks. These are marketed toward men, but you can use them no matter how you identify.
How we picked
Ingredients
Deodorant needs to be effective, but that doesn't mean we have to compromise on safety. These products are made with clean, natural ingredients so you can use them worry-free.
Texture variety
We know some people prefer deodorants with a powder finish while others opt for a gel or serum-like consistency. We selected a variety of options so there's something for everyone.
Scent type
There are a plethora of scents on this list, and many of the products have even more options than listed here. We noted if the scent profile is mild or strong, as we know some prefer a heavier odor-masking agent than others.
Additional benefits
We included picks that offer more benefits than just combatting odor. Some of these products include anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, or probiotic ingredients.
Best natural deodorants for men
Best subtle scent: Oars&Alps Men's Natural Deodorant
Pro:
- Long lasting
Con:
- Mild scent (for those looking for something stronger)
This line is known for its clean, natural skin care products formulated and marketed with men in mind. The base of this is cornstarch, which can help absorb sweat and odor, while the notes of cedar wood, lime, and fresh greens come together to create a blend that is equal parts refreshing, cool, and sophisticated.
Best baking soda-free: Bravo Sierra Aluminum-Free & Baking-Soda-Free Scented Deodorant
Pro:
- Great for sensitive skin
Con:
- Longer dry time
For those with sensitive skin, you may consider nixing the baking soda. The ingredient is often used in traditional and natural deodorants as it helps absorb odor and sweat. However, many find it irritating, even resulting in an armpit rash. This also has a delightful scent of vetiver and cedarwood.
Best for sweat: Schmidt's Natural Deodorant
Pro:
- Absorbs sweat
Con:
- Contains essential oils (for those who are sensitive)
The cocktail of arrowroot powder, charcoal, magnesium, and essential oils makes this a smart choice that works from several angles. Arrowroot powder helps eliminate dampness and is often more tolerable than other powders. The charcoal and magnesium (both highly absorbent minerals) make this extra-strength. And the essential oils provide a subtle, earthy smell.
Best invisible: Bevel Deodorant
Pro:
- Goes on clear
Con:
- Limited scent options
Made with shea butter, coconut oil, essential oils, and botanical powders, here's a clear stick that won't leave streaks or residue on your clothing. But don't worry: The formula is also strong enough to get through coarse armpit hair as well.
Best anti-inflammatory : Art of Sport Deodorant
Pro:
- Anti-inflammatory ingredients
Con:
- Not the best for all-day wear
Along with the classic arrowroot powder, this contains matcha powder to help bolster absorbency—and add a few skin care benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects. The scent is a delightful eucalyptus, which is as refreshing as it is ahh-inducing.
Best for sensitive skin: Biossance Squalene Bamboo Deodorant
Pro:
- Hydrating formula
Con:
- Limited scent options
The brand's signature squalane keeps your skin soft, hydrated, and irritation-free, while the bamboo powder helps you stay odor-free. It also contains a unique licorice-root-derived ingredient that helps calm skin and a blend of grapefruit, geranium, and clary sage for scent.
Best sustainable option: Ethique Solid Deodorant
Pro:
- Sustainable packaging
Con:
- Solid formula can be hard to apply
For the eco-conscious among us, this bar nixes the plastic packaging for a more sustainable option. Ethique is the world's first zero-waste beauty brand. The "Rustic" scent is made by blending lime, cedarwood, and eucalyptus.
Best detoxifying: Primally Pure Charcoal deodorant
Pro:
- Detoxifying benefits
Con:
- Expensive
Charcoal as a deodorant ingredient has become quite popular. Charcoal molecules are very porous and have an impressive ability to suck in and hold impurities, dirt, and moisture, like from sweat. It also has kaolin clay to add an additional layer of protection and non-nano zinc oxide to help soothe skin.
Best biome-friendly: hume supernatural Natural Deodorant
Pro:
- Probiotic formula
Con:
- Strong scent (if you're looking for something subtle)
This all-natural option scores an A+ on scent variety. There are a plethora of natural options and, for those who prefer it, an unscented version as well. The review section is packed to the brim with phrases like "It actually works," and "Even my husband likes it." Safe to say, this one is a crowd pleaser with a budget-friendly price tag.
Best anti-bacterial : Botanik Natural Deodorant
Pro:
- Helps fight bacteria
Con:
- Not the best for all-day wear
Like the scent of a dense forest, this stick is perfect for those who prefer a rich, earthy scent. The formula naturally fights odor-causing bacteria for long-lasting odor control, while blending in organic coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils.
Tips on switching to natural deodorant:
When you switch to natural deodorant, your body naturally "purges" the ingredients from the previous anti-perspirant on its own. As the weeks go on, you may notice an increased amount of sweat or odor, but it's important to understand this: This "increase" in sweat and odor is not more than "normal" per se, it's just more than you were used to having when using anti-perspirants.
- In order to make the transition to natural deodorant easier, try these tips:
- Opt for a DIY armpit mask to help absorb excess odor
- Carry a to-go body soap with you to wash when necessary
- Bring your new, natural deodorant with you in your bag
- Stay away from tight, light colored clothing to avoid sweat stains
mbg review process:
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
The takeaway.
Natural deodorants have become a mainstream staple rather than a niche product over the years. Making the transition to natural products isn't always easy, but definitely worth it for the sake of your skin health. Now you'll be more prepared to make the leap, given you're equipped with effective options and the best transition tips. If you want to learn more about the difference between deodorant and anti-perspirant, check out this story.