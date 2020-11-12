The 11 Best Natural & Organic Deodorant For Men That Last All Day Long
More and more, people have started making the move to natural deodorant, and away from antiperspirants. There are a few reasons for the growing popularity of these sticks. First, people have become hyper conscious of what ingredients they are putting on their body, including parabens, phthalates, and in the case of antiperspirant, aluminum too. While there’s still debate in the beauty space about what exactly aluminum does to the body, and if we should be that concerned about using it topically, the conversation is enough to give many pause.
The second reason that some are making the switch, is because natural deodorants have gotten so much better. The stick use a combo of odor-blocking ingredients, natural fragrances, and actives to neutralize the bacteria and enzymes that cause B.O. The result? Products that do the work, keeping you smelling fresh all day long. (Here, we should note that deodorants will not stop you from sweating—like antiperspirants—they simply stop you from smelling.)
If you’re looking to make the switch, here’s our favorite picks. These are marketed towards men, but you can use them no matter how you identify.
Oars and Alps Mens Natural Deodorant
This clean line is known for their clean, natural skin care products formulated and marketed with men in mind. The base of this is cornstarch, which can help absorb sweat and odor, while the notes of cedarwood, lime, and fresh greens come together to create a blend that is equal parts refreshing, cool, and sophisticated.
Natural Deodorant in Fresh Ocean Splash, Oars and Alps ($14)
Bravo Sierra Aluminum Free & Baking Soda Free Scented Deodorant
For those with sensitive skin, you may consider nixing the baking soda. The ingredient is often used in traditional and natural deodorants as it helps absorb odor and sweat. However, many find it irritating, even resulting in an armpit rash. This also has a delightful scent of vetiver and cedarwood.
Aluminum Free & Baking Soda Free Scented Deodorant, Bravo Sierra ($9.25)
Schmidt’s Water + Wood Deodorant
The cocktail of arrowroot powder, charcoal, magnesium and essential oils make this a smart choice that works from several angles. Arrowroot powder helps eliminate dampness, and is often more tolerable than other powders. The charcoal and magnesium (both highly absorbent minerals) make this extra strength. And the essential oils provide a subtle, earthy smell.
Water + Wood Deodorant, Schmidt’s ($7.99)
Lululemon Anti-Stink Deodorant
This spray option uses a blend of hydrators, like shea, coconut oil, and so on, to help keep your pits healthy and calm—while using tapioca powder and other smart botanicals to help you feel fresh. We also love it for it’s blend of pre-biotics, which help balance the bacteria in the area—managing the strains that cause B.O.
Anti-Stink Deodorant in Aloe Lotus, Lululemon ($12)
Bevel Aluminum Free Deodorant
Made with shea butter, coconut oil, essential oils, and botanical powders, here’s a clear stick that won’t leave streaks or residue on your clothing. But don’t worry: the formula is also strong enough to get through coarse armpit hair, as well.
Aluminum Free Deodorant, Bevel ($17.95)
AOS Deodorant in Victory
Along with the classic arrowroot powder, this contains matcha powder to help bolster absorbency—and add a few skin care benefits thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects. The scent is a delightful eucalyptus, which is refreshing as it is ahh-inducing.
Deodorant in Victory, AOS ($6.99)
Biossance Squalane Bamboo Deodorant
The brand’s signature squalane keeps your skin soft, hydrated and irritation free, while the bamboo powder helps you stay odor-free. It also contains a unique licorice root derived ingredient helps calm skin, and a blend of grapefruit, geranium, and clary sage for scent.
Squalane Bamboo Deodorant, Biossance ($14)
Ethique Eco-Friendly Deodorant Bar
For the eco-conscious among us, this bar nixes the plastic packaging for a more sustainable option. Ethique is the world’s first zero waste beauty brand that The “Rustic” scent is made by blending lime, cedarwood and eucalyptus.
Eco-Friendly Deodorant Bar, Ethique ($13)
Magsol Magnesium Deodorant in Lemongrass
Ideal for ultra-sensitive skin types, this only has four ingredients: sweet almond oil, beeswax, magnesium oxide (the primary active), and essential oils for scent. The lemongrass is bright and earthy, with a touch of sweetness.
Magnesium Deodorant in Lemongrass, Magsol ($14)
Primally Pure Charcoal Deodorant
Charcoal as a deodorant ingredient has become quite popular. Charcoal molecules are very porous and have an impressive ability to suck in and hold impurities, dirt, and moisture, like from sweat. It also has kaolin clay to add an additional layer of protection and non-nano zinc oxide to help soothe skin.
Charcoal Deodorant, Primally Pure ($16)
Botanik Natural Deodorant
Like the scent of a dense forest, this stick is perfect for those who prefer a rich, earthy scent. The formula naturally fights odor causing bacteria for long lasting odor control, while blending in organic coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils.
Natural Deodorant, Botanik ($12.99)
