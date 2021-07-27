Like we noted, antiperspirant contains aluminum and is able to help limit your perspirant output. I’m sure you can see how it got its name “anti” and “perspirant.” See, sweat causes body odor thanks to the specific types of bacteria that live under your arms. We all have skin microbiomes (or the collection of microorganisms that live on our skin), and the armpits have a very specific micro-niche. The bacteria present here feed on sweat and then release an odor that we identify as B.O. (Well, specifically an enzyme present in a very specific strain of bacteria called the Staphylococcus hominis creates the scent, but let’s not get too into the science weeds.)

This is where antiperspirants come into play: It stops said odor-causing sweat with the use of aluminum, which plugs your sweat gland for about 12 to 24 hours before they naturally come out of your pores and the product needs to be reapplied.

However, if you make your way to the drug store, you’ll likely see many of these antiperspirants marketed as deodorants as well. That’s because they likely also have deodorizing qualities (a la perfumes). Not to mention, deodorant is the much more common name for this class of product, and thus they use it for marketing purposes, even if antiperspirant is the more appropriate name.

Additionally, people get confused because just because a brand is natural-leaning or marketed doesn’t mean they don’t also create antiperspirants. Certainly, there are options out there that may appear of the more green variety, but still use aluminum—albeit, perhaps it’s sustainably sourced aluminum.

How will you know if your options are actually antiperspirants and contain aluminum? Easy: Flip it over to the back, and it will have a drug panel. Antiperspirants are one of the few topicals regulated as a drug by the FDA, and thus it needs to be packaged accordingly.