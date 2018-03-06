Women Everywhere Are Using Face Masks On Their Armpits. Here's Why

While there is little science about the connection between aluminum-based antiperspirants and breast cancer, the daily application of a heavy metal to one of our most sensitive detox regions makes some worry about a long-lasting effect. "Aluminum clogs the opening of the sweat gland, but it gets dislodged (i.e. does not hang around) which is why you have to re-apply eventually," said holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D. Most mainstream antiperspirants are more than 20 percent aluminum—that's what makes them so effective at keeping the armpit area dry. Aluminum salts, one of the main ingredients in antiperspirants, combine with sweat to create a gel that plugs your sweat glands, which reduces wetness and odor. But it also blocks the detox process and may potentially interrupt important lymphatic processes while you're wearing it.

It's common for people to experience worse-than-normal odor when transitioning to naturals. There's no scientific research that confirms exactly why, but there are many hypotheses. One is that the armpit's natural microbiome is disrupted by conventional underarm products, so it needs time to readjust. Another is that the first weeks after wearing deodorant are a major detox period, especially for regular antiperspirant users.

With all the buzz around naturals, there's been some warranted backlash. A handful of beauty bloggers and editors have tried to unsuccessfully transition because they weren't able to find a brand or formula that works for them. The reality is that finding a natural deodorant is like finding a signature scent—there many different formulas, formats, and scents, and you have to find one that works for you.