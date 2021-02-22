The 12 Best Aluminum Free Deodorants That Keep You Fresh
So, here’s the deal: Aluminum-Free Deodorant is sort of an oxymoron. Every deodorant is aluminum free, as deodorants are not the same as antiperspirants. If you know this already, feel free to scroll down to our selects, but if you need a little beauty tune up about the products that go on your underarms here’s a little debrief for you.
Sweat causes body odor thanks to the specific types of bacteria that live under your arms. See, we all have skin microbiomes (or the collection of microorganisms that live on our skin), and the armpits have a very specific micro niche. The bacteria present, here, feed on sweat and then release an odor that we identify as B.O.
One way some people stop this process is through antiperspirants: An antiperspirant is a product that limits sweating, and therefore the smell that comes with it. It does this with the use of aluminum, which plugs your sweat gland for about 12-24 hours, before they naturally come out of your pores and the product needs to be reapplied.
The other way people deal with B.O. is through deodorants, which by definition are aluminum free (hence the oxymoron intro). Deodorants use other measures to decrease or mask odor, but don’t stop perspiration. And deodorants come in many different variations and means of operation: Some use new, high tech actives to limit odor—some rely on classic ingredients, like baking soda, to help.
And you may not know what’s going to work for you until you try. But to get you off to a head start, here’s our favorites.
Each & Every Aluminum Free Deodorant
This plant-based version uses a combination of starch and sea salts to do its work (no baking soda here, in the event you are sensitive to it.) Then it helps mask any odor with a rustic, yet bright scent of lavender & lemon (it does use essential oils, if you are sensitive to those.) Bonus: The packaging is plant-based, too.
Aluminum Free Deodorant in Lemon & Lavender, Each & Every ($15)
by Humankind Deodorant
This natural blend cuts down odor-causing bacteria by 40% and, according to the brand, even has some antiperspirant properties (even if it isn’t an antiperspirant by definition.) We love it thanks to the cocktail of delicious and hydrating actives, like squalane, jojoba oil, and other botanicals.
Deodorant, by Humankind ($15)
Type A Deodorant
This cream option is powered by charcoal and spirulina to limit odor. But unlike most cream options, you don’t have to dig it out of a jar to apply—the cool packaging dispenses the product hands-and-mess free.
Deodorant in Fresh Rain & Bergamot, Type A ($10.99)
Corpus Deodorant
A favorite deodorant among beauty editors and mbg staffers alike, Corpus marries the world of high-end fragrance and deodorant quite effectively. The scents are rich and complex, like this woodsy number, while also being incredibly effective. The ingredients, too, are clean and often sourced from organic materials.
Deodorant in Santalum, Corpus ($24)
Necessaire The Deodorant
A relatively new trend in the world of deodorants, this contains very gentle alpha-hydroxy-acids (like lactic and mandelic) to soothe and limit odor. It does so by slightly adjusting the pH of the skin, so the B.O.-causing bacteria aren’t as abundant.
The Deodorant, Necessaire ($20)
Taos Aer Next Level Deodorant
This delightful gel-to-powder texture is a breeze to apply, and won’t transfer. It goes on smoothly, but then dries down almost instantly, so you’re not stuck waiting to toss on a T-shirt. It also helps absorb excess moisture with its blend of organic tapioca, non-GMO cornstarch, and natural baking soda.
Next Level Deodorant in Lavender Myrrh, Taos Aer ($11.99)
Tom’s Of Maine Original Care Deodorant In Unscented
For those sensitive to fragrance and smell, look no further than this classic. (Why mess with success?) The primary active here is botanical hops, which helps eliminate the troublesome bacteria in the area—then it hydrates the delicate skin with aloe and sunflower seed oil.
Original Care Deodorant In Unscented, Tom’s Of Maine ($4.89)
Thinksport Currant & Grapefruit Deodorant
A brand made famous for creating high-performance, natural sunscreen for those active-inclined, they have since moved on to deodorant. And they deliver. This durable option holds up for all the athletes out there looking to make the switch.
Currant & Grapefruit Deodorant, Thinksport ($6.99)
Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
With the help of mandelic acid, this is formulated to a pH of 4.0, much more acidic than your skin’s natural pH of about 5. This creates an environment in which the bacteria don’t want to live, thereby keeping you smell-free. It also combines arrowroot powder to absorb wetness.
Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, Drunk Elephant ($16)
Kaia Naturals Charcoal Deodorant Juicy Bamboo
The activated charcoal is the star ingredient here, which helps eliminate odor and can even help pull out gunk in your pores. And don’t worry: Even if the stick is black, it won’t stain or dirty lighter clothing.
Charcoal Deodorant Juicy Bamboo, Kaia Naturals ($24)
Ursa Major Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant
While sticks tend to be the option du jour, sprays are another wonderful application method for natural deodorants. The formula uses botanical extracts, minerals, and enzymes to keep you fresh all day—plus the delightful sage scent feels earthy, yet sophisticated.
Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant, Ursa Major ($18)
Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant
Of course an option from this brand would have squalane, their signature addition. Here, it helps keep the sensitive skin hydrated—so you’re less likely to experience irritation. (Perfect for sensitive types!)
Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant, Biossance ($14)
