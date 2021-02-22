So, here’s the deal: Aluminum-Free Deodorant is sort of an oxymoron. Every deodorant is aluminum free, as deodorants are not the same as antiperspirants. If you know this already, feel free to scroll down to our selects, but if you need a little beauty tune up about the products that go on your underarms here’s a little debrief for you.

Sweat causes body odor thanks to the specific types of bacteria that live under your arms. See, we all have skin microbiomes (or the collection of microorganisms that live on our skin), and the armpits have a very specific micro niche. The bacteria present, here, feed on sweat and then release an odor that we identify as B.O.

One way some people stop this process is through antiperspirants: An antiperspirant is a product that limits sweating, and therefore the smell that comes with it. It does this with the use of aluminum, which plugs your sweat gland for about 12-24 hours, before they naturally come out of your pores and the product needs to be reapplied.

The other way people deal with B.O. is through deodorants, which by definition are aluminum free (hence the oxymoron intro). Deodorants use other measures to decrease or mask odor, but don’t stop perspiration. And deodorants come in many different variations and means of operation: Some use new, high tech actives to limit odor—some rely on classic ingredients, like baking soda, to help.

And you may not know what’s going to work for you until you try. But to get you off to a head start, here’s our favorites.