There’s a lot of debate around sunscreens. We know from increasing amounts of research that many of the ingredients we’ve been using in standard SPF may have adverse health effects (or at the very least, we don’t have enough research conducted to prove they are safe for use), as well as major issues for the environment like coral reef bleaching.

At the moment, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are the only two ingredients the Environmental Working Group has deemed safe for use and effective at protecting the skin from UV damage. And since we know that zinc oxide also protects against UVA, while titanium dioxide doesn’t, it’s the more essential of the two ingredients. This is why it’s recommended that you always ensure your sunscreen has zinc oxide in it. It's also eco-friendly and doesn't show to have any affects on marine life as long as it's non-nano particles (meaning, broken down to minuscule particulate matter).