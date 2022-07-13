That being said, you can go ahead and reapply your deo to your heart's content—just make sure to limit the frequency (or swap to a gentler product) if you notice any skin irritation. In terms of gentle yet effective ingredients to seek out, most people can tolerate starches and powders, like arrowroot or rice starch, as these absorb moisture without aggravating sensitive skin. Botanical extracts, like ​​garcinia mangostana peel extract and magnolia bark extract, also have strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which can be beneficial at balancing the microbiome in favor of good bacteria.