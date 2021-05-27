Totally! In fact, acid-based formulas are booming in the natural deodorant sphere for their pH balancing properties. See, traditional deodorants already fall on the acidic side so they can lower your skin’s pH and make it too acidic for odor-causing bacteria to thrive. An alpha hydroxy acid (like glycolic acid) can do the same, along with some added benefits: The chemical exfoliator can also slough off dead skin and help prevent ingrowns, leaving your pits smooth and bump-free.

Plus, as board-certified dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., explains in a duet video, the AHA could also help with hyperpigmentation on the armpit skin—glycolic acid is beloved for reducing the appearance of acne scars, photodamage, and discoloration, so it makes sense why you might see similar success in the underarm area.

To apply, this TikTok user recommends pouring the solution (she uses the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution from The Ordinary) into a spray bottle to use as a spritz-on deodorant. Or, as Zubritsky notes, you can also saturate a reusable cotton pad and simply swipe on the serum. Let your pits air-dry for a few moments, and head out into the summer heat.

A quick sidebar: Yes, glycolic acid can get rid of the B.O., but it won’t necessarily stop the sweat. Natural deodorants do not operate the same as antiperspirants—the former limits odor, while the latter stops the sweat. Sweat is odorless (it’s the bacteria that causes the pungent smell!), but wet pits can still be annoying—so it’s important to be realistic here.