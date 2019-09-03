I Avoided Natural Deodorant — Until I Found One That Was Basically Perfume

Once, years ago as a baby magazine editor, I found out someone I tangentially knew only wore Hermès deodorant. I did a little research and found out it was the la-di-da deodorant of choice of the rich and powerful. Up until that point, I wasn't even aware you could buy deodorant outside of a CVS! It all seemed so Capital-G Glamorous, a description I had never thought to assign a deodorant before; a peek into the exclusive world of High-End Deodorant. (Stay with on this one, folks.)

At this point in time, too, I was still wearing your typical drugstore antiperspirant, you know the type loaded with controversial aluminum. Even up until very recently, I had yet to make the switch to natural or even give it a proper chance. The second I started sweating, I ran straight back to my normal stick. This was all until I was given Corpus x True Botanical's natural deodorant in Neroli. It was—dare I say?—better-smelling than many of my perfumes: like orange blossoms and warm terra-cotta bricks. Applying the balm-like texture was so effortlessly smooth—with no residue. Was this my gateway into not only the natural deodorant world but also the ultra-luxurious one too?

Turns out: Yes! I wanted to put this on daily. It became the part of my morning routine I was most excited about. If this sounds ridiculous, you must know: No one is more shocked about me loving a deodorant this much than me. And sure, I went through your normal sweat-a-bit-more than normal phase of switching over, but I didn't care! I smelled great regardless of a little more perspiration! Now, I have since experimented with more standard-pricing natural deodorant, but something keeps bringing me back to my neroli-scented favorite. On days I wear it, I skip perfume entirely: It smells that good. Coincidentally, it's how I justify the price tag. It's not cheap—or at least more expensive than I'd typically recommend for a product like this—but if you can swing it, you will get two-for-one!