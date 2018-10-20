I've been dealing with acne my entire life, and while my inflamed skin has mostly calmed, what's left is an unusual amount of clogged pores. While cosmetologists and dermatologists agreed that my pores were particularly gunked up, they have offered no real plan of action, thus far.

In an attempt to self-medicate, I've tried it all. From monthly facials to a rigorous routine that features chemical exfoliation, hydrafacials, microdermabrasion, clay masks, oil cleansing, and endless serums, I couldn't crack the code. While the breakouts come and go, the clogged pores stay.

Why do so many of us experience this same problem? First off, there's definitely a genetic predisposition that makes certain people more prone to clogged pores. This is often the unexciting answer I've gotten from many skin care professionals, but I was determined to find a solution. Then my facialist mentioned something so radically simple I couldn't help but try it. She suggested that I seriously minimize my routine to three simple steps:

1. Cleanse with water twice daily.

2. Moisturize with aloe vera gel after cleansing.

3. Exfoliate with baking soda every two days.

It turns out that all the anti-aging creams and serums I'd been using were actually suffocating my already naturally oily skin, resulting in those clogged pores. I'm 29 and had shifted my focus to wrinkle prevention and anti-aging products a couple of years ago, as recommended by not only my mother but also various sources. But in this case, my facialist was adamant that I forgo all my fancy creams and serums in an attempt to let my skin breathe.

And so for the last month, this three-step regimen has proved to be both the most affordable and the most natural I've ever used.