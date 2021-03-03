Your skin is a complex organ—it contains multiple layers, does a variety of functions, and it’s home to trillions of microorganisms after all. And just as how you have different species of bacteria spanning across your entire face, you also have varying levels of hydration and sebum. Point being: The skin on your cheeks might not have the same needs as the skin around your nose, even though they live side-by-side.

It’s similar to why you might dabble in multi-masking—where you apply multiple masks to target different regions of your skin. You’re treating the areas that need more hydration with soothing formulas, the areas prone to clogged pores with oil-absorbing clays and exfoliators. With moisturizers, it’s the same deal: Pay attention to what different areas of your skin actually need and “play around with different textures,” Lee notes.

So as spring teases us with a glimmer or warmer weather, multi-moisturizing is a great tool to transition between the seasons. Says Lee, “If you’re still dealing with dry skin from the winter season, you can put it on areas that are really affected.” Massage in a rich moisturizer on chapped areas (around the nose and under the eyes are common winter-afflicted spots) and a gel or water cream on places you typically run oily, like along the T-zone. That way, every portion of your skin has just the right amount of moisture.