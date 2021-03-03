mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Multi-Moisturizing Can Help Revive Your Winter Skin: An Esthetician Explains 

Multi-Moisturizing Can Help Revive Your Winter Skin: An Esthetician Explains 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman putting on moisturizer

Image by JAMIE GRILL ATLAS / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 3, 2021 — 11:25 AM

Considering your skin fluctuates throughout the seasons (i.e., dryness during brittle winter; slicker skin during warmer months), you might have a few trusted formulas to swap in and out of your routine. It’s a bit nuanced depending on your true skin type, but generally: Denser products are fit for dry, winter skin, while keeping things lightweight is a warm weather must. Oftentimes, though, that transition period is a lot more complicated—you don’t just wake up one morning with an oily complexion after months of winter-chapped skin. 

The solution? A skin care hack experts swear by: multi-moisturizing. As medical esthetician and celebrity makeup artist, Tiffany Lee, tells us in during a virtual workshop with mbg and Burt’s Bees, it’s a game-changer for balanced, glowing skin. 

Why you should multi-moisturize. 

Your skin is a complex organ—it contains multiple layers, does a variety of functions, and it’s home to trillions of microorganisms after all. And just as how you have different species of bacteria spanning across your entire face, you also have varying levels of hydration and sebum. Point being: The skin on your cheeks might not have the same needs as the skin around your nose, even though they live side-by-side. 

It’s similar to why you might dabble in multi-masking—where you apply multiple masks to target different regions of your skin. You’re treating the areas that need more hydration with soothing formulas, the areas prone to clogged pores with oil-absorbing clays and exfoliators. With moisturizers, it’s the same deal: Pay attention to what different areas of your skin actually need and “play around with different textures,” Lee notes. 

So as spring teases us with a glimmer or warmer weather, multi-moisturizing is a great tool to transition between the seasons. Says Lee, “If you’re still dealing with dry skin from the winter season, you can put it on areas that are really affected.” Massage in a rich moisturizer on chapped areas (around the nose and under the eyes are common winter-afflicted spots) and a gel or water cream on places you typically run oily, like along the T-zone. That way, every portion of your skin has just the right amount of moisture. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Take inventory of your skin: If you notice some lingering dry patches, feel free to apply a thicker moisturizer on those chapped areas, a lightweight cream on oilier regions. It’s a trick experts swear by for combination skin, but it works for everyone as we transition to warmer weather.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

"Onion Skin Tea" For Healthy Aging: A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Shares Her Recipe

Jamie Schneider
"Onion Skin Tea" For Healthy Aging: A Derm's 72-Year-Old Mom Shares Her Recipe
Beauty

If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment

Jamie Schneider
If You Have A Gnarly Zit, This Natural Acne Fighter Makes An A+ Spot Treatment
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of

Abby Moore
The One Fiber-Rich Snack This Gastroenterologist Can't Get Enough Of
Integrative Health

How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)

Jamie Schneider
How Much Water Should You Really Be Drinking? (Spoiler: 8 Glasses Is A Myth)
Home

I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo

Devi Dutta-Choudhury
I'm An Architect & This Is Where I Look For The Best Design Inspo
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

Sarah Regan
Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe
Friendships

How Do You Know When To End A Friendship? 8 Signs Things Aren't Right

Jenna Watson
How Do You Know When To End A Friendship? 8 Signs Things Aren't Right
Parenting

The Power Of Forgiveness: 5 Expert Ways To Teach Your Kids

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
The Power Of Forgiveness: 5 Expert Ways To Teach Your Kids
Functional Food

7 Ways Telehealth Is Changing The Future Of Functional Nutrition Coaching

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
7 Ways Telehealth Is Changing The Future Of Functional Nutrition Coaching
Integrative Health

5 Ways Your Body Is Telling You It's Stressed & How To Find Fast Relief

Sarah Regan
5 Ways Your Body Is Telling You It's Stressed & How To Find Fast Relief
Functional Food

Your Food Isn't As Nourishing As You Think: An Award-Winning Food Journalist Explains

Jason Wachob
Your Food Isn't As Nourishing As You Think: An Award-Winning Food Journalist Explains
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-multi-moisturize-for-glowing-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!