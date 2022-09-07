Even if you don’t typically deal with frequent breakouts (read: You don’t have acne-prone skin), the occasional pimple may still pop up. There’s a long list of reasons for these so-called “sudden” breakouts—traveling, weather, and sleep (or rather lack thereof) included.

It can be difficult to know what, exactly, causes those pesky breakouts, but a 2019 investigational study is on the case: Researchers measure what causes this kind of sporadic acne and what to do about it, and we grabbed all of the details below.