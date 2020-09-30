Want Glowing Skin In 3 Weeks? Start With Your Digestion

If you're working toward more radiant and glowing skin, you might be surprised to know that the answer lies more in your digestive tract rather than on how much you're spending on creams and cleansers. If we look a bit closer at how our digestive system works, it begins to make a lot of sense. Among other functions, our digestive system is the main place where we absorb nutrients from our foods. It's also the source of much of our body's inflammation, which can wreak havoc on the skin. If the digestive system isn't working optimally, breakouts, eczema, redness and dull skin can ensue.

Significant research even shows that many of these inflammatory skin conditions are certainly triggered by poor digestion: Since your skin is your body's largest organ, it's no surprise that acne, rosacea, and dermatitis crop up when something's off internally.