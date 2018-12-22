I Had Intense Jaw Pain For Months. Here's What Finally Helped

While the exact way acupuncture relieves pain from TMD is not 100 percent clear, according to traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture works by restoring the flow of energy, also known as chi. Modern research also suggests that it "reduces pain sensation through direct stimulation of the nerve, which changes the quality of signaling along nerve cells."

When specifically treating pain from TMD, needles are inserted where the pain is located, around the ear and the jaw. From my personal experience, the moment the needle is inserted into the ST 7 Xiaguan acupuncture point, I can feel the relief, almost instantly. When the needle punctures the skin, there's a tiny prick, but that's the extent of any discomfort during the treatment.

Two appointments later, the jaw pain subsided and I even stopped unconsciously clenching as intensely. While every individual reacts differently to acupuncture, for me it's the only thing that has relieved my jaw and neck pain. So while I'll always be susceptible to reverting to clenching, acupuncture provides the only real relief that lasts.