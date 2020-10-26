Jaw pain can be caused by a multitude of factors, and right now tension is triggering that pain for many people. Whether it’s lack of sleep, teeth-grinding at night, or teeth-clenching during the day—those habits can make something subconscious (like chewing) seriously painful.

One of the best ways to manage that pain is by including softer foods in your diet, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor, Shawn Nasseri, M.D., tells mbg. To help us choose what we chew wisely, he shares foods to avoid and what to opt for instead, among other management plans for jaw pain.