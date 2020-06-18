Whether you're outside gardening, biking, or going for a jog, spending time outdoors is generally more enjoyable when the sun is shining. But, as painful sunburns may have revealed, more is not always better. According to a recent study, published in Scientific Reports, direct sun exposure on the top of the head has implications beyond just sunburn—it may also impair motor-cognitive performance.

The small study was conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, who found prolonged exposure to solar heat radiation (primarily on the head) interfered with participants’ abilities to engage in complex tasks.