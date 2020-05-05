mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Research Finds Gardening Boosts Positive Body Image

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Unrecognizable Woman Gardening

Image by Gabriel Bucataru / Stocksy

May 5, 2020 — 16:13 PM

Of all the things we're encouraged to do when it comes to boosting body image—positive self-talk, mindfulness, lifestyle changes—one thing we may have never considered trying is gardening.

"What does gardening have to do with body image?" you may wonder. A lot, according to new research from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in England. In their recent study on the effects of gardening on body image, researchers found it to have incredibly positive effects on the way people view their bodies.

Here's what they found.

The magic of gardening.

Body image encompasses a few factors, from appreciation of one's own body to appreciation of its actual functions, as well as acceptance of one's bodily "imperfections."

This study involved 84 gardeners participating in community gardens in London and 81 "non-gardeners." They filled out various questionnaires on all those factors, and the results were in favor of tending to your garden. Compared to those who don't, gardeners had much higher levels of body appreciation, body pride, and appreciation for their body's actual functionality.

And further, the more time participants spent gardening, the greater their levels of positive body image—even away from the garden.

Article continues below

A little goes a long way.

Lead researcher Viren Swami, Ph.D., a professor of social psychology at ARU, says, "positive body image is beneficial because it helps to foster psychological and physical resilience, which contributes to overall well-being."

And not only that, but he highlights the increase in urbanization, which limits access to gardening space, adding "ensuring access to nature for all citizens through the provision of dedicated and sustained community allotment plots" is vital for public health.

What is perhaps most promising about these findings is the evidence that just a small allotment in a community garden is enough to see these effects. "These are typically quite small patches of green space in otherwise mainly urban environments," Swami notes.

And apparently, just a small patch of green space is enough to boost one's body image. Get the most out of your time in the garden with these tips, and when in doubt, you can always try getting naked (seriously).

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Friendships

How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public

Abby Moore
How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public
Food Trends

Focaccia Gardens Are The Latest Food Trend — Here's How To Make One

Abby Moore
Focaccia Gardens Are The Latest Food Trend — Here's How To Make One
Social Good

This Holiday Is So Important, It's Happening Twice This Year

Sarah Regan
This Holiday Is So Important, It's Happening Twice This Year
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Meditation

A Guided Meditation To Do While Holding A Piece Of Trash (Yes, Really)

Alexa Gantous
A Guided Meditation To Do While Holding A Piece Of Trash (Yes, Really)
Personal Growth

A Psychologist's 7-Step Practice To Find Radical Self-Acceptance

Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
A Psychologist's 7-Step Practice To Find Radical Self-Acceptance
Mental Health

Hypervigilance Is Exhausting — Here's How To Protect Your Energy

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Hypervigilance Is Exhausting — Here's How To Protect Your Energy
Mental Health

The Science Behind Our Perception Of Time & How To Make It Pass Faster

Carina Wolff
The Science Behind Our Perception Of Time & How To Make It Pass Faster
Food Trends

What Will Restaurants Look Like Post-Pandemic? Kimbal Musk Has Ideas

Jason Wachob
What Will Restaurants Look Like Post-Pandemic? Kimbal Musk Has Ideas
Beauty

Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead

Alexandra Engler
Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/want-to-boost-body-positivity-try-getting-out-in-garden

Your article and new folder have been saved!