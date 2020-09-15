Many of us are taught to consider our heart health, and know that we should eat less red meat and work out to keep our ticker happy. However, very few of us have spent much time thinking about our neck health. That's a shame, because the truth is, your neck is home to many important structures in your body's system, including your spinal cord, thyroid, the vagus nerve, and more.

The vagus nerve is one of the master nerves that controls many functions in the body, and it exits your brain at the base of your skull and travels down through the neck. This nerve impacts a wide range of bodily functions, including your heart rate and blood pressure, breathing, liver function, digestion, hunger, mood and mental health, and immune system. So there are a huge number of issues that can occur if your vagus nerve malfunctions.