8 Yoga Poses To Help Cervical Spine & Neck Issues

Having been in a horrible car accident that resulted in a straightened cervical spine, several disc herniations, and a few other lovely injuries, I can say that yoga has been instrumental for easing my pain.

As a result of this accident, I have spent nearly a decade with chiropractors, acupuncturists, orthopedists, osteopaths, and spinal specialists trying to find ways to alleviate the pain stemming from injuries in my cervical spine. Here are just a few tips and tricks that I have learned along the way.

Let’s start with some yoga poses that can help relieve some pain and tension surrounding your cervical spine and neck. At the very least, these eight poses can help you feel more open and less tense.