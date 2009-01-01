Creator and producer of Microsoft Bing Fitness Yoga, Creator of CrossFlowX, creator and star of Revive Yoga with Heidi Kristoffer, as well as yoga and vegan expert for SHAPE.com, Heidi is a yoga instructor who leads workshops and retreats across the globe and at The Movement in NYC. Known for her happy, light-hearted approach, Heidi’s goal is to make yoga and deliciously healthy eating accessible to everyone. A former award winning actress of stage, film and television, Heidi makes it her mission to bring happiness to everyone through every medium.



Rated one of the: Hottest Trainers in America 2014 by Shape Magazine, most inspiring yoga teachers in the world by DoYouYoga, and most popular instructors in NYC by RateYourBurn, Heidi has been featured on Veria Living Live TV, interviewed by and featured in SHAPE, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan Germany, and many other publications.