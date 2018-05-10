I've Had Bad Posture My Entire Life. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stand Up Straight

In an early act of defiance, every time my mom told me to sit up straight, I did the exact opposite. I slumped farther down in the car and at the dinner table, rolling my eyes and proudly accepting my role as a slouchy kid who had more important things to care about than poor posture.

"You know, when you stand up straight, it makes you look confident," my mom would suggest in my insecure teen years, to which she received the biggest eye roll of all. I had the confidence thing down, thank you very much. But when I picked up a roll of film from a disposable camera a week after my senior prom, I sat in the CVS parking lot in a pool of 18-year-old devastation: Despite the careful thought with which I had picked out my perfect fuchsia dress, I didn't like any of these pictures. And it was all because my posture was bad.

This sent me on a decade-long mission to learn how to stand up straight, and it wasn't just because I wanted to look better. As technology evolved, so did opportunities to slump—computers and smartphones made it so that my neck was never not craned toward an illuminated screen. This led to neck pain (and headaches), shoulder pain, and constant knots in my back.

The funny thing is, for years I thought standing up straight came down to the simple act of having the willpower to stand and sit in a more erect position, no matter how painful it was to hold. But nothing worked, and when the time came for me to get married, I decided enough was enough—I would not recreate those slouchy senior prom photos on my wedding day.

And so began an intensive research project on posture, and I'm happy to report that by my wedding day, I was pretty proud of how straight I could stand up, not to mention how much better my back, shoulders, and neck felt. Here's what I learned.