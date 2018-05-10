mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Personal Story

I've Had Bad Posture My Entire Life. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stand Up Straight

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 10, 2018 — 9:15 AM

In an early act of defiance, every time my mom told me to sit up straight, I did the exact opposite. I slumped farther down in the car and at the dinner table, rolling my eyes and proudly accepting my role as a slouchy kid who had more important things to care about than poor posture.

"You know, when you stand up straight, it makes you look confident," my mom would suggest in my insecure teen years, to which she received the biggest eye roll of all. I had the confidence thing down, thank you very much. But when I picked up a roll of film from a disposable camera a week after my senior prom, I sat in the CVS parking lot in a pool of 18-year-old devastation: Despite the careful thought with which I had picked out my perfect fuchsia dress, I didn't like any of these pictures. And it was all because my posture was bad.

This sent me on a decade-long mission to learn how to stand up straight, and it wasn't just because I wanted to look better. As technology evolved, so did opportunities to slump—computers and smartphones made it so that my neck was never not craned toward an illuminated screen. This led to neck pain (and headaches), shoulder pain, and constant knots in my back.

The funny thing is, for years I thought standing up straight came down to the simple act of having the willpower to stand and sit in a more erect position, no matter how painful it was to hold. But nothing worked, and when the time came for me to get married, I decided enough was enough—I would not recreate those slouchy senior prom photos on my wedding day.

And so began an intensive research project on posture, and I'm happy to report that by my wedding day, I was pretty proud of how straight I could stand up, not to mention how much better my back, shoulders, and neck felt. Here's what I learned.

Core is everything.

No, good posture doesn't start in your shoulders—it starts in your core. I figured that out when I started working with trainer Karen Nuccio, who explained to me that when most people feel tense, they hold that tension in their shoulders and neck. "You should really send that tension straight to your core," she explained. "Your core supports your entire back, making it easier for you to bring your shoulders down and back."

So whether I was having a difficult moment in a workout class (a recipe for my shoulders to head straight for my ears!) or simply feeling worried, when my body tensed up, I started focusing on sending that tension to my core. And you know what? My core got a lot stronger.

Article continues below

Yoga helps.

I'm a big believer that yoga helps with everything, but posture is high on this list. As someone who goes to yoga about four times a week, I can't say enough good things about those poses that open up your upper back. Bow pose, bridge pose, and even full wheel (when I was feeling particularly open!) have all been crucial to my posture improvement journey. Plus, yoga classes actually involve more core work than most people think, so that was another helpful factor in my yoga practice.

I also started utilizing props more often in yoga classes, and I found that sitting on blankets and blocks helped my posture in class, which translated to helping my posture in real life.

Massages help even more.

One thing I hadn't spent enough time thinking about was how much the persistent knots in my neck and shoulders were holding me back from good posture. But when my colleague Lindsay (who has excellent posture, I might add) pointed out that massage could be worth a try, I started getting regular massages from the in-home massage service Zeel and wracked every massage therapist's brain for tips on opening up my back and shoulders.

"Massage helps bring increased circulation to the muscles that support the spine and assists to relax and lengthen muscles," explained Jenn Grigg, community manager for massage therapists at Zeel. "Relaxed muscles can also reduce pressure on sensitive nerves caused by misalignment, thus alleviating tension and pain caused by structural imbalances. Regular massage encourages balance in your body and helps create the space to move in a more natural, healthy, and free-flowing way."

I found that massages seemed to make everything just a little easier: My backbends in yoga class were suddenly happening more easily, and I found it much easier to stand up and sit up straight in everyday life. In fact, just a month into regular massages, I found I was standing up straight without putting any thought into it at all. That was a first for me!

Out of all the things I did for my posture, getting regular massages from people who really knew what they were doing was by far the most transformative—but I'm the first to admit that it can get expensive. One thing I highly recommend is buying a lacrosse ball and using it to roll out back and shoulder knots. It works wonders!

Article continues below

Open up those pecs!

Here's one thing I didn't see coming: One massage therapist explained to me that I would never have great posture until I opened up my pectoral muscles, which I'd never thought of, since they're chest muscles. But once I started spending just two minutes per day working on opening those muscles up, I started to see a huge difference. I used Lo Roxburgh's class for guidance, and I can't recommend it enough.

While I'm glad I was able to stand up straight on my wedding day (I haven't gotten the pictures back yet, but the majority of the amateur photos I've gotten back indicate that I won't be reliving my prom experience), my posture project has all but eliminated my back and neck pain, and standing up straight is no longer even a little bit hard for me. That's the real accomplishment.

Want ideas for how to get a massage without breaking the bank? Here's how to make that happen.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-i-finally-fixed-my-posture

Your article and new folder have been saved!