Dr. Shadi Vahdat is a board-certified physician specializing in integrative medicine. She has degrees with honors in Molecular and Cell Biology from University of California, Berkeley, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Scripps Green Hospital. When she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition and advised to start immune suppressing medication shortly after finishing her medical training, she knew she wanted a different approach for treating her condition. Navigating a new course for her health journey meant she needed additional training in nutritional and lifestyle medicine, so she completed a fellowship in traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture at UCLA East West Medicine and Helms Medical Institute. Additionally she has completed yoga teacher training, breathwork meditation training, and certification in functional medicine from Institute of Functional Medicine. She continues to take care of patients in all stages of health and illness, from minor ailments to life-threatening conditions, and holds an academic position at University of California, Los Angeles as assistant professor in Hospital Medicine. She is also the Founder and Medical Director for LiveWell Center For Integrative Medicine in Los Angeles . She has authored research papers in cardiovascular medicine and is a regular medical contributor for a number of publications.