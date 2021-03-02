There are several key hormones that, if unbalanced, can cause the whole hormonal system to falter, zapping your energy and making you feel wiped out. And unfortunately, women are much more vulnerable to hormone imbalance than men, and the likelihood of this imbalance increases with age (oh joy!).

No matter what you may have heard about some new test or magical theory, there is no reliable and accurate testing for hormone levels that everyone can agree on. Throughout my extensive work in this area and continued discussions with colleagues, it’s just something that remains very controversial.

The problem is that hormones are always fluctuating, and their functions are so intertwined that it’s hard to capture the big picture. It’s important to listen to your body, and if something feels wrong, consult your doctor. Here are some questions you can ask yourself if you think you may have a hormone imbalance.