How Mitochondrial Health May Contribute To Feeling Tired + A Supplement To Help
For the perennially exhausted, searching for answers to "Why am I so worn out?" practically becomes a full-time job. The issue is that there is a laundry list of reasons you may feel tired, and many of them may be occurring simultaneously.
There are more obvious lifestyle causes like not regularly getting enough rest, skipping workouts, and an unbalanced diet. There are also mental health triggers like chronic stress and work burnout. There are underlying health concerns and various vitamin and mineral deficiencies (this is why you should also visit a doctor if you find that your fatigue becomes an issue).
Then, there are less obvious answers—like your mitochondrial health.
How your mitochondria may be the cause of your depleted energy levels.
Mitochondria are the powerhouse of your cells, taking fuel and turning it into energy: See, your mitochondria produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP is the main energy currency that keeps your body functioning. And when your mitochondria crash, so does your ATP production.
It turns out that several things can affect our mitochondrial health: most notably, age. See, when we age, our bodies produce less of a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ is a coenzyme naturally occurring in the body that plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Why? NAD+ supports your cells' mitochondria so they can function optimally and are better able to produce ATP.
As we've noted, levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process, as well as depleting energy levels as you age, which makes sense when you consider that underperforming or damaged mitochondria are thought to contribute to a number of age-related health conditions.
What to do about mitochondrial health.
Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a form of vitamin B3 that is converted to NAD+ when consumed. In fact, two recent human trials on NR-containing supplements found that they both effectively enhanced levels of NAD+ in the body.* And this has a host of healthy benefits, one being enhanced energy levels beginning in the cell. This can be seen in everything from enhanced cognitive function to muscle health.*
"If you raise NAD+, you promote a vital, healthy aging process. Nicotinamide riboside is an incredibly promising compound," says functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. In fact, studies have shown that NR is clinically proven to increase levels of NAD+ and therefore naturally rejuvenates these cells.*
And while taking a daily supplement, like mindbodygreen's nr+, is certainly an easy and effective way to do this, you can also further optimize your mitochondria function with the right habits, like exercising, and through your diet.
The takeaway.
There are a lot of reasons you may feel exhausted—some more obvious, others overlooked. If you are feeling more worn out, especially as you age, you may consider a supplement to help support your mitochondrial health, like mindbodygreen's nr+.*