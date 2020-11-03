For the perennially exhausted, searching for answers to "Why am I so worn out?" practically becomes a full-time job. The issue is that there is a laundry list of reasons you may feel tired, and many of them may be occurring simultaneously.

There are more obvious lifestyle causes like not regularly getting enough rest, skipping workouts, and an unbalanced diet. There are also mental health triggers like chronic stress and work burnout. There are underlying health concerns and various vitamin and mineral deficiencies (this is why you should also visit a doctor if you find that your fatigue becomes an issue).

Then, there are less obvious answers—like your mitochondrial health.