The sex hormones estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone fluctuate before, during, and after menopause. Two lesser-known hormones called ghrelin and leptin1 control the signals that tell our body whether we are hungry or full. These two hormones also undergo changes during menopause. Ghrelin2 originates in your stomach. It passes through the bloodstream and into the brain to signal that your stomach is empty and it's time to eat. We call this feeling hunger. Leptin3 does the opposite. It's made in your fat cells, and its primary job is to let your brain know when you've got plenty of fat available for fuel.

A 2009 study4 of 40 pre-, post-, and perimenopausal women found that the levels of ghrelin increased in some women during midlife, while at the same time, their levels of leptin declined. In other words, their hunger hormones shot up just as their "I've-eaten-enough" hormone levels went down.

This is part of the reason that many women gain weight during perimenopause and menopause5 , and have a corresponding increased risk of stroke and heart disease6 .

While it is not necessarily menopause that causes that weight gain, research suggests a correlation between hunger hormones and menopause. But that's not the whole story.