If you're looking to get in an effective workout in a time crunch, HIIT is the way to go. Not only is this form of working out short and sweet, it's also particularly effective at cranking up your heart rate, getting a good sweat going, and even improving your mood.

From burning out your lower body to firing up your core and arms, we pulled together our favorite amped-up HIIT exercises to break out when you're in need of a quick endorphin fix, on vacation without equipment, or simply looking to get a good sweat.

This is a choose-your-own adventure kind of workout. Check out the list below, demonstrated by our top trainers. Move down the list in order, or mix and match the moves below, depending on the areas you want to challenge. Go for 40 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest, or 30 on then 30 off. Then continue for a 10-, 20-, or even 30-minute workout—whatever you decide, get ready to get sweaty!