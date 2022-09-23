 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement
|
Expert Reviewed Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Nutrition & Longevity Experts Love This Plant-Packed Metabolism Supplement

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
woman smiling while stretching

Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 23, 2022 — 9:30 AM

While weight and body composition concerns are often siloed as the only determinants of metabolic health, the truth is that metabolism physiology is incredibly multidimensional, and a healthy metabolism impacts so much more than what a scale can tell us—including hormone balance, cardiometabolic efficiency, blood sugar levels, and longevity (to name a few).

The fact is, very few Americans are actually metabolically healthy (only 12%, to be exact). With so many people struggling to nurture an active metabolism and maintain cardiometabolic health, mindbodygreen felt it was time to provide a tangible and targeted solution to supplement foundational health habits that promote metabolic health—literally.

metabolism+

metabolism+

Multi-pronged approach to promote healthy weight & body composition*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
metabolism+

Introducing: mbg’s metabolism+.

This premium, plant-powered supplement is cutting edge and anchored in research. It delivers five unique botanicals (cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaf extract) in their full-potency doses clinically shown to promote appetite regulation, healthy body composition, neuroendocrine hormone balance, major cardiometabolic health parameters (think: blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol), and more.*

Whether you’re looking to optimize your body’s calorie burn and fat metabolism, curb cravings and feel satisfied, promote energy balance, or bolster your cardiometabolic health, mbg’s high-quality formula can help you maintain an active, healthy metabolism.*

But don’t just take our word for it: Physicians, nutritionists, neuroscientists, longevity and performance experts, botanical researchers, and hormone health coaches all agree—metabolism+ is an innovative daily tool that gives people a metabolic advantage.* 

Enough from me; it’s time for these metabolic health gurus to have the floor:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Packed with evidence-based botanicals that support comprehensive metabolic health”

“Before I was a doctor specializing in performance medicine and helping clients leverage pivotal wellness strategies like targeted nutrition, I was a doctor personally struggling with excess weight and suffering with cardiometabolic health dysfunction (all before the age of 40). It's a journey and metamorphosis I don't regret. Why? Because now I know how crucial metabolic health is for my whole-body health and longevity. And I get to empower and equip people striving for holistic health. Fact: Metabolic efficiency and a long, healthy life go hand-in-hand. That's why mindbodygreen's metabolism+ formula is such a useful daily tool. It's packed with evidence-based botanicals that support bioenergetics, comprehensive metabolic health, and a healthy body composition for the long haul.”*

Kien Vuu, M.D., The Performance and Longevity Doc & bestselling author

“Science-backed tools that help give my clients a metabolic advantage.”

“Our nation has weight management and metabolic health crises. Nourishing our gut and maintaining proper energy balance by consuming more plants (fiber, but also herbs and spices), healthy fats, and quality protein, while remaining active throughout life are some powerful ways to reclaim our metabolic health. I'm always excited to find science-backed tools that help give my clients a metabolic advantage, because weight maintenance is challenging! I've been using green tea extract, caffeine, and Capsimax® in my weight loss practice for over a decade. That's why I'm thrilled that mindbodygreen's metabolism+ serves up these stellar botanicals in one product.”*

Melina Jampolis, M.D., physician nutrition specialist, podcast host & bestselling author

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Shown to reduce cravings and body fat, and promote healthy body composition.”

“Chili peppers and their capsaicinoid compounds are famous for being spicy. mbg's metabolism+ is literally bringing that heat by featuring Capsimax® in their metabolism+ formula. Capsimax® is a widely researched, whole-food red chili pepper extract. Using controlled-release technology, you glean the health benefits of this premium cayenne pepper fruit extract gently (without any stomach upset). Clinical research supports the truly multifaceted metabolic benefits of this powerhouse pepper. The unique botanical ingredient has been shown to increase metabolism, activate thermogenic calorie and fat burn, reduce cravings and body fat, and promote healthy body composition.”*

Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, vice president of global scientific & regulatory affairs at OmniActive Health Technologies

“Plant-powered strategy to fine tune and optimize metabolic health.”

“Two decades ago, I left my clinical practice to solely focus on educating and empowering others through diet and lifestyle to optimize health and healing. While healthy living must be personalized to the individual, the tried-and-true pillars are whole foods and regular movement. Colorful plant-laden nutrition and daily physical activity that preserve muscle mass, fuel an active metabolism, and nurture long-term cardiometabolic health are foundational. With an evidence-based ingredient lineup (cayenne pepper, EGCG, caffeine, and more), mbg's metabolism+ is a targeted plant-powered strategy I can stand behind to help my clients fine tune and optimize their metabolic health.”*

Ann Kulze, M.D., physician, nutrition expert, bestselling author & founder of The Healthy Living School®️

metabolism+

tktk

tktk

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)

“Extra support in weight loss to jump start and maintain metabolic health!”

“This plant-powered formula is remarkably effective. mindbodygreen combines my top metabolism-boosting ingredient recommendations (green tea leaves, veld grape, and cayenne pepper) as pure extracts in one easy product. Combined with grains of paradise from Africa, this multi-ingredient supplement features five premium botanicals from around the world, in their clinically researched doses, to deliver 360-degree daily metabolic support. My clients use metabolism+ whenever they need a reset. It provides them extra support in weight loss to jump start and maintain their metabolic health!”*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, longevity dietitian & health counselor

“It’s able to enhance your metabolic rate and increase energy expenditure.”

“A key component of metabolism+ is a powerful botanical extract, ThermoGP, from grains of paradise. This unique fruit comes from West Africa. It's able to enhance your metabolic rate and increase energy expenditure. It also thermogenically attacks your visceral fat—the fat layer around your abdominal organs—and has been clinically shown to reduce visceral fat. It works on what is called, brown adipose tissue (BAT), by burning calories to generate energy. For daily metabolic support, ThermoGP is a leader in this plant-powered formula from mindbodygreen.”*

Michael Lelah, Ph.D., chief science officer at NutriScience Innovations

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Exclusively designed to support our body's efficient conversion of food to fuel.”

“Balancing energy intake and blood sugar is critical to support our brain, mood, digestion, hormones, and overall health. While 'metabolism' is often synonymous with weight loss, it is actually so much more. Metabolism is truly about how our body creates energy from the foods that we eat. mbg's metabolism+ is exclusively designed to support our body's efficient conversion of food to fuel, while also promoting fat burn and balance of hunger and satiety hormones and energy intake. This advanced formula goes far beyond simply supporting a healthy weight.”*

Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS, doctor of clinical nutrition

“Perfectly positioned to improve metabolic rate while managing appetite.”

“mindbodygreen is my go-to when it comes to supplements. Not only is mbg a company I trust, but I know that they always source quality ingredients rooted in rigorous science. And metabolism+ is exactly that! The green tea, cayenne pepper, veld grape, and grains of paradise botanical combination in this impressive formula is going to be ideal for my clients. I help empower people to make impactful lifestyle changes to improve their health, but some folks need a boost when it comes to metabolism. This formula is perfectly positioned to improve metabolic rate while managing appetite. And the biggest perk? Hormone balance!”*

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, HHC, AADP, integrative chef & nutritional/hormone health coach

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

“Directly supports appetite hormone, energy, and blood sugar balance.”

“Sometimes it feels like your metabolism is working against you (because it literally is). As a neuroscientist, I'm fascinated by the physiological underpinnings of metabolic efficiency. One of the most overlooked factors is hormone balance. I'm talking about neuroendocrine hormones like serotonin that are critical for appetite regulation, as well as leptin and adiponectin—hormones involved in our ability to burn fat and balance blood sugar levels. All five botanical ingredients in metabolism+ excite me, but veld grape is especially noteworthy, as it's been shown in clinical research to directly support appetite hormone, energy, and blood sugar balance.”*

Milene Brownlow, Ph.D., neuroscientist & cognitive health scientist

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
metabolism+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
metabolism+

metabolism+

Multi-pronged approach to promote healthy weight & body composition*

metabolism+

metabolism+

Multi-pronged approach to promote healthy weight & body composition*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
metabolism+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Impact Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Impact Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/metabolism-expert-review-roundup
metabolism+

Multi-pronged approach to promote healthy weight & body composition*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
metabolism+

Your article and new folder have been saved!