What I Wish I'd Known About Kidney Stones Before I Had One

Have you ever had a kidney stone? I did, in college. Kidney stone pain is very similar to labor, but passing a kidney stone is continuously miserable, whereas the pain of labor comes and goes. Needless to say, I don't want another one.

With a personal history of kidney stones, I started to get concerned that my morning smoothie might be putting me at risk. Smoothies have a high concentration of oxalates, and about about 80% of kidney stones are made up of calcium oxalate. Oxalates are naturally present in our bodies. They are also present in varying levels in certain plant foods. Low-oxalate diets are sometimes recommended to decrease the kidney stone development.

There are nine foods that are shown to significantly increase urinary concentrations of oxalates: