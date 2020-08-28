Sure, you may have heard that probiotics can have a positive influence on gut health—but, have you ever questioned why? What are the gut-friendly bugs so many people talk about, and what exactly happens to the body when they're added to a supplement routine?

To get a clear picture of what probiotics do and how to tell if they're working, mbg spoke with functional medicine doctors and gut health experts. Here's what they have to say about what happens when you start taking probiotics.