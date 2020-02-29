4 Ways Your Environment Impacts Your Microbiome, From An M.D.

At this point, we're well-versed in the importance of the gut microbiome, but integrative medicine doctor, Amy Shah, M.D. said it's important to remember that the microbiome extends beyond the gut. "It's in our skin, in our mouths, and it's even in the environment we live in."

During a panel sponsored by Tom's of Maine for their new Prebiotic Personal Care line, Shah asked us four questions about our living environments. The answers can help determine just how healthy your microbiome is (or isn't).