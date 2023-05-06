This is one of the reasons mbg developed probiotic+. It's one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four key strains that work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption.* Plus, one of the strains (Bifidobacterium lactis HN019) improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*

That's why it was exciting to have top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness share how mbg's probiotic+ supplement helped them support healthy digestion—both personally and for their clients.* Here's what they have to say.