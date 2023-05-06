The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend To Support Healthy Digestion*
Healthy digestion is a major priority here at mindbodygreen. Not only is it unpleasant when things aren't running smoothly— the importance of a strong digestive system runs even deeper. Functional medicine practitioners consider the gut to be the center of health. So supporting strong digestion and nourishing the good bacteria in the gut are key to overall well-being.
Advertisement
This is one of the reasons mbg developed probiotic+. It's one of the only probiotic supplements on the market with four key strains that work together to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption.* Plus, one of the strains (Bifidobacterium lactis HN019) improves average gut transit time and promotes healthy daily functions of the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.*
That's why it was exciting to have top experts in medicine, nutrition, food, and fitness share how mbg's probiotic+ supplement helped them support healthy digestion—both personally and for their clients.* Here's what they have to say.
"I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust."
"Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support! I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight. probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust."*
—Carlene Thomas, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist
Advertisement
"If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
"In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health. Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
—Sahara Rose, bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host
"This is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic."
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance and reduce GI challenges like bloating. I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who need targeted gut health support. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy to create a great product—these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in easing bloat and gas while promoting regularity and abdominal comfort."*
—Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist
Advertisement
"I can tell this product is keeping my digestion optimized."*
"As someone who knows personally and professionally the connection between our gut and our mental health, I've struggled to find an effective shelf-stable probiotic. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the first product I've tried that I can tell is keeping my digestion optimized and my microbiome (and mind!) as happy as refrigerated versions [do]."*
—Megan Bruneau, M.A., psychotherapist and writer
"I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health."*
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken. I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula. I've been including this as part of my daily wellness practice, and I am so excited to have found a product that actually works."*
—Julie Piatt, bestselling author and plant-based chef
Advertisement
"Any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared."*
"If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good-quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared. probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it. The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!"*
—Melissa Wood, health and fitness coach
"My personal gut needs have been addressed."*
"Recently I have had suboptimal digestion and frustrating bloat out of the blue. I've tried many different probiotic supplements with no success. After starting mindbodygreen's probiotic+, my personal gut needs have been addressed head-on, and I feel like my digestion is getting back to where it was before. As a dietitian, I recommend that all my clients incorporate a probiotic into their daily routine, and I can personally say mindbodygreen's is one of the best out there!"*
—Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, registered dietitian
Kristine is a writer, editor, and editorial consultant who lives in Long Beach, CA. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal trainer. She has spent her editorial career focused on health and well-being, and formerly worked for Women’s Health and Health. Her byline has also appeared in Men’s Health, Greatist, Refinery29, HGTV, and more. In her current role she oversees, edits, and writes for the health, food, and movement sections of mindbodygreen.