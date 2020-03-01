Finally, A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want...Without Bloating!*

I spend most of the day moving my body, whether it’s teaching a class, riding a bike through the city, climbing up a rock wall, or training for my next race. I'm religious about my early bedtime. And for the most part, I try to stick to a healthy routine and eat clean, whole foods as much as possible.

But my diet will never be perfect. I drink one-too-many cups of coffee. I’m a late-night snacker. I'm constantly on the go, sometimes grabbing whatever’s convenient in a pinch, and I don’t always have time to cook or make well-rounded lunches. And I’m a New Orleans girl, so when my dad catches fresh fish, we fry it up—how can I say no to that? Over the years, I’ve learned how to read my body and realized that some of my favorite foods—including dairy, sweets, and the food I grew up eating—trigger that “everything feels tight” discomfort of bloating. My work schedule plays a part, too. When I’m less stressed, I can focus more on what I’m eating and plan out my meals. But during crazy busy weeks, I have this constant feeling of being bloated.

Bloating directly impacts how I feel—my motivation to move, how I move, and whether or not I’ll go out to dinner with friends. I tried a little bit of everything to get rid of it: making bloat-fighting meals, trying “digestive-boosting” workouts, and doubling down on water intake. Besides totally avoiding all the foods that trigger bloating for me, which isn’t practical or ideal, I’ve never found anything that's helped.

So, I pivoted my approach to my digestive health.