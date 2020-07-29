Unnecessary use of antibiotics, as well as over-the-counter drugs, may disrupt gut health. "Though in the right context, these drugs can be good for our health," internal medicine doctor Austin Perlmutter, M.D., previously told mbg, "over time, and when used inappropriately, they appear to disrupt the health of the microbiome and gut barrier."

In fact, integrative physician Vincent Pedre, M.D., says, "Overprescribed antibiotics are the No. 1 reason for gut dysbiosis," or an imbalance of gut bacteria. This is because while antibiotics (also called antibacterials) do their job of killing or slowing the growth of bad bacteria, they may also mess with the good kind.

"In fact, antibiotic-induced microbiota alterations can remain after long periods of time, spanning months and even years," one study says. This change in the gut microbiome may end up affecting immunity.