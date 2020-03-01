How Long Does It Actually Take For Your Probiotic To Start Working?
With promises of supporting digestion, mood, and immune function,* probiotics have become one of the most popular supplements on the market. But how long do you have to take them before you see the benefits? Let's dive into the timeline.
How long does it take for probiotic supplements to work?
The short answer: It depends. There are several factors that come into play, like why you're taking the probiotic, the state of your health, and the strains you're taking, to name a few. That being said, researchers have looked at the timeline for several common conditions that probiotics are known to support and found some similarities (and some differences, too).
Diarrhea
Researchers from one review looked at 63 studies on how quickly probiotics could help in cases of acute diarrhea and found that some participants experienced relief as quickly as two days into probiotic treatment.* Another study of 60 participants with an H. pylori infection found that symptoms of antibiotic-related diarrhea and nausea improved within 14 days.
Constipation
In a study on functional constipation, researchers gave 70 participants a probiotic-rich beverage for four weeks and reported improvements in constipation severity and stool consistency by the start of the second week. Researchers from another study gave 47 participants a similar probiotic-rich drink and found that while there were slight improvements initially, the most significant improvements didn't happen until week four.
Bloating
Studies show that probiotics can help alleviate bloating, flatulence, and discomfort.*
In one study, participants saw significant improvements in bloating in as little as 21 days.* In another study, researchers gave 60 participants probiotics for eight weeks. While the participants showed improvements by week four, symptoms continued to get better through week eight.*
One review pointed out that probiotic therapy was able to improve flatulence within four weeks, but a six-month maintenance program was necessary to keep things in check.*
It is important to note that probiotics can sometimes cause bloat, so if you're having that issue, consider the strain and timing carefully with your health care provider.
Weight Maintenance
When it comes to issues outside of the gastrointestinal tract, results may take a little longer. One study of 90 overweight and obese adults found that taking a probiotic supplement for 12 weeks had a favorable effect on participants' visceral fat. While a 24-week study of combined probiotic supplements with a reduced-calorie diet saw similar benefits for weight loss and maintenance.*
Skin Health
In studies that looked at changes in skin health, the results were dependent on the condition. Researchers from one review looked at several different skin woes and concluded that while probiotic therapy may help clear up dermatitis or eczema in four weeks, it could take as long as three months. A study that looked at how probiotic-rich milk affected acne in 18 adults found that improvements in skin inflammation and visible acne became apparent after 12 weeks.
The full timeline.
If you put all the research together, the general consensus is that it can take anywhere from a couple of days to several weeks for your probiotic to start working.
Of course, this list doesn't contain all of the conditions that probiotics can help, but it can give you an idea of what to expect when it comes to timeline:
- Occasional diarrhea: 2 to 14 days*
- Nonchronic constipation: 7 days to 4 weeks*
- Bloating: 3 to 4 weeks (with a 6-month maintenance period)*
- Weight maintenance: 8 to 12 weeks*
- Skin problems: 4 weeks to 3 months*
While a variety of factors may influence how effective your probiotic is, you can expect to see positive changes within two weeks, with additional benefits after six weeks and with continued use.*
Results vary from person to person.
While researchers have studied different conditions, it ultimately depends on what's going on with you personally. Even if you're not seeing changes in symptoms right away, the probiotics may be doing their job behind the scenes, so don't give up too quickly. Some things that can increase the amount of time it takes for probiotics to start working include:
- A very unhealthy gut
- Chronic stress
- Poor diet
- Frequent antibiotic use
- Taking the wrong probiotic strain
- Incorrect dosage
- Improper storage
- Taking expired probiotics
Tips for making your probiotic work better.
There are a number of things you can do to help make your probiotic work better and more efficiently:
Find a targeted strain that's specific to your symptoms/condition.
While there's a lot of research to back up the effectiveness of probiotics, you have to make sure you're choosing the right strain for your specific condition/symptoms.*
Make sure you're getting the right dosage.
Many over-the-counter products contain 1 to 100 billion CFU/dose, but some strains are effective at lower levels, while others require higher doses. "Look for a dairy-free probiotic supplement that contains at least 15 billion CFUs each of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains (a total of 30 billion CFUs) guaranteed by the manufacturer through the expiration date," says gut health expert Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Follow the proper storage instructions.
Because probiotics are alive, they're susceptible to die-off when exposed to light, heat, or prolonged storage. If they're not stored properly—some require refrigeration—it can reduce their viability and effectiveness. Make sure to keep them cold if they're not shelf-stable, and always check the expiration date.
Eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of gut-friendly and fermented foods.
Prebiotic foods, like garlic, onion, and artichoke help feed probiotics, allowing them to grow and thrive. On the other hand, sugars and processed foods feed yeast, which can overtake good bacteria and cause infection. Make sure your diet includes plenty of fiber-rich vegetables and fermented foods, which are naturally rich in probiotics.
Manage your stress levels and prioritize taking a break.
Stress wreaks havoc on the gut by destroying good bacteria and contributing to bacterial imbalance—or gut dysbiosis. If you're experiencing chronic stress, then figure out ways to manage your stress levels and get your system back into balance. Yoga, meditation, journaling, and taking a vacation are all good places to start.
Time your probiotics.
Probiotics are susceptible to harsh conditions, and stomach acid can kill them before they make it to your small intestine. In general, it's best to take probiotics on an empty stomach, when stomach acid is lower.
Be discerning about your antibiotic use.
Although sometimes antibiotics are necessary, Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, a gastroenterologist and internationally recognized gut health expert, advises that you "proceed cautiously" when presented with an option to take antibiotics. Bulsiewicz recommends avoiding unnecessary use by always asking if the medication is necessary and if there are other safe options to explore first.
The bottom line.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer to how long it takes for probiotics to work, but in most cases, you can expect to see some results within two weeks, with additional benefits after six weeks.* If you've been taking your probiotics for a while and you're still not seeing results, make sure you're choosing strains targeted to your specific condition, check that they're not expired, and make sure that you're storing them according to the manufacturer's instructions.