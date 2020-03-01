How Long Does It Actually Take For Your Probiotic To Start Working? 

In one study, participants saw significant improvements in bloating in as little as 21 days.* In another study, researchers gave 60 participants probiotics for eight weeks. While the participants showed improvements by week four, symptoms continued to get better through week eight.*

One review pointed out that probiotic therapy was able to improve flatulence within four weeks, but a six-month maintenance program was necessary to keep things in check.*

It is important to note that probiotics can sometimes cause bloat, so if you're having that issue, consider the strain and timing carefully with your health care provider.