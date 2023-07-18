Kombucha is the original legend of probiotic drinks, in many ways. Made by combining tea (and sometimes other flavors) with certain strains of bacteria or yeast, then fermenting it, some producers also add bonus probiotic strains after fermentation. It's fizzy, slightly sweet, and definitely a bit funky—but once you get hooked, there's no going back. It's also not super difficult to make yourself—you'll want to consult experts and make sure you know what you're doing before getting started.