You probably know that kombucha is good for gut health and digestion, but when it comes to the why, the answer is pretty simple: probiotics. These bacteria help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, which supports gastrointestinal health and function.* Bonus: a healthy gut can then enhance everything from skin health, to mood, and more.

But in fact, kombucha is only one of the many types of probiotic drinks you can enjoy. There are a number of beverages that, through some type of fermentation or another method, contain probiotics. We took a look at the options available, and rounded up this list of favorites. Read on to find out which probiotic drinks can support a happy and healthy gut.