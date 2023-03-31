"Oxidative stress occurs when the cells in our bodies react to oxygen-reactive species, which can negatively impact our cellular signaling," optometrist Victor Paul, O.D., of DeCesare Eye Care, tells mindbodygreen. "Environmental stressors—including UV rays and pollutants, to name a few—increase free radicals in our bodies."

In a 2015 randomized controlled trial (RCT) published by the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, researchers found that maqui berry extract helped improve oxidative status in healthy adults.* You can thank the berry's phytonutrients anthocyanin and delphinidin for these impressive antioxidant actions.

"Almost all of the proposed benefits of maqui berry [are] because of the high amount of anthocyanin (and, specifically, the bioactive compound delphinidin) in the fruit," Giovinazzo explains. "The phytonutrient works primarily by promoting a healthy inflammatory pathway in our body. Anthocyanins reduce oxidative stress by combating free radicals, including UV rays (to help promote healthy skin and anti-aging) and lipid peroxidation."*

In a recent animal study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, scientists found that oxidative stress implicated cellular structures, giving rise to undesirable conditions and faster aging. The anthocyanin and delphinidin levels in maqui berries promote an overall healthy homeostasis in the body, staving off the oxidative stress linked to such life-disrupting health issues.*

Smaller amounts of free radicals can also promote healthy, youthful skin1 that's so shiny and bright it almost glows. Studies show that maqui berry combats the enzymes known to break down collagen, keeping the elasticity of your skin cells so they can look as young and vibrant as possible.*

"Initial studies suggest that maqui berry can be good for the skin because it might have some protective effects against premature aging of skin,"* Giovinazzo says. "UV rays can lead to wrinkles and other unwanted skin concerns. The antioxidants in maqui berry can help combat free radicals formed as a result of the sun." Because of the skin benefits of maqui berry, it can be helpful to anyone that frequently deals with sun exposure.