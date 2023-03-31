"The maqui berry is a small dark purple berry that grows in Chile and southern Argentina. It's considered one of the latest 'superfoods' because it's incredibly high in antioxidants," explains sports dietitian Erica Giovinazzo, M.S., R.D., CPT. "It's most abundant in anthocyanin, a phytonutrient [that] gives the berry its deep purple/blue color. It's the same type of phytonutrient found in blueberries, red grapes, and red cabbage. In the maqui berry, its anthocyanin is particularly high in one of the bioactive compounds called delphinidin, which is the reason it might be such a powerful little fruit!"