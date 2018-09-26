Slippery Elm: The Gut-Healing, Anxiety-Alleviating Food That Functional Docs Love — But Most People Have Never Heard Of

The herbal remedies provided by nature are an amazing aspect of our planet, and slippery elm is no exception. Formally known as Ulmus rubra (or fulva), the inner bark of the elm tree has been used in North America for centuries. Its name stems (no pun intended) from the fact that the bark consists of mucilage, which creates a slick substance when mixed with water. Native Americans used it as a healing salve for sores and wounds, as well as for GI issues and flu-like symptoms. Today, slippery elm is used to treat a variety of ailments from healing digestive distress to soothing stress and anxiety to treating symptoms of psoriasis. Studies are even showing the herb has its benefits for women who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Aside from the mucilage, slippery elm is also packed with nutrients. It is not only a potent source of antioxidants but also contains a host of minerals, such as magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, as well as vitamin C and a family of B vitamins, to name a few. It's no wonder that this herb provides a powerful medicinal punch! I use the herb regularly in my practice—here is what you need to know about its benefits, how to buy it, its safety record, and its side effects.